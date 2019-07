The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is proud to present to you our newest member, K-9 Bobi. Bobi’s first official day on the job was today after being sworn in by McCracken District Judge Jones. Bobi’s handler, Deputy Kyle Latta, is the Sheriff’s Office second K-9 team. We believe they will serve a vital part to our continued vigorous efforts to fight the drug problem in McCracken County and surrounding areas.