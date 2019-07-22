Man assaulted with glass bottle, suspect barricades himself in home from police

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A man ran from police after they said he struck another person with a glass bottle in Mayfield, Kentucky.
According to police, on Sunday, July 21 Jose Pacheco, 22 of Mayfield was arrested for assault, second-degree and fleeing and evading police, first-degree (on foot) after a brief stand off.
Police said officers responded to the area of S. 14th Street for a complaint of an assault in progress.
When they arrived, police said they saw a man, later identified as Pacheco, going to his residence from the scene.
Police said they ordered him to stop and believed he had a weapon.
Pacheco ignored the commands and ran to his home where he barricaded himself inside and locked the door.
The victim in the assault was taken to an area medical center for injuries sustained from being hit with a glass bottle.
Pacheco was barricaded inside for about two hours according to police.
He left the residence and was taken into custody.
The victim has been released from the medical center.
Police said they were assisted by the Graves County Sheriff’s Department.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.