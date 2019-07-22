KYTC to hold public meeting for input on KY 1286/North Friendship Road improvements

During the public meeting, handouts containing information about the project, comment sheets, and displays will be available. The meeting will be conducted in an open format with no formal presentation. The public can drop by to review maps, renderings and other displays. KYTC representatives and consultants will be available to answer questions and accept comments. Written and oral comments will be accepted during the meeting. Written comments will be accepted, and information made available, for up to 15 days after the meeting at the KYTC District 1 Office.