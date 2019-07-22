KYTC to hold public meeting for input on KY 1286/North Friendship Road improvements

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has scheduled a meeting to discuss plans and receive input about improvements to a section fo KY 1286/North Friendship Road in the Lone Oak area of McCracken County, Ky.
The meeting is scheduled from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 29 at Lone Oak Elementary School in Paducah, Ky. KYTC staff will be on hand to share displays, discuss options, and accept public comments.
According to KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat, the meeting is to seek public input on several alternates under consideration.
“We urge anyone who lives nearby, who owns property along the route, or who travels KY 1286/North Friendship Road in the project area to attend this public meeting,” Poat said. “We need the public to provide input that will help guide the planning, design, and engineering work that will be required for this project.”
Various alternates are being considered including widening lanes and shoulders, as well as improved alignment of curves. The range of alternatives includes “no-build” option. KYTC engineers, design staff, and consultants have defined the costs and environmental impacts associated with the proposed project.
Poat noted that crash data is a major driving force in the planning process.
A review of police crash reports along the project area from Nov. 1, 2013, through Oct. 31, 2018, showed 298 crashes, including 1 fatality and 66 injury collisions. Of those, 42 percent were rear-end collisions, 25 percent were angle or turning collisions, with single-vehicle crashes accounting for 22 percent of the total.
During the public meeting, handouts containing information about the project, comment sheets, and displays will be available. The meeting will be conducted in an open format with no formal presentation. The public can drop by to review maps, renderings and other displays. KYTC representatives and consultants will be available to answer questions and accept comments. Written and oral comments will be accepted during the meeting. Written comments will be accepted, and information made available, for up to 15 days after the meeting at the KYTC District 1 Office.
Written and spoken comments from the public meeting will become a part of the official record for the project. All Open Records Requests must be submitted to the KYTC Office of Legal Services in Frankfort.
In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, anyone who needs special assistance to attend this meeting should contact Chris Kuntz, P.E., at the KYTC District 1 Office at (270) 898-2431 by July 26.
