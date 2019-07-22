Free Senior Health Fair at Carbondale Civic Center

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Vendors will be offering free screenings to area seniors in Carbondale, Illinois on July 24.
According to office staff with State Senator Dale Fowler several state officials will host the Senior Health Fair at the Carbondale Civic Center.
The fair begins at 9 a.m. and lasts until 11 a.m.
Fowler said vendors will provide helpful information to seniors and screenings for regarding blood pressure, blood sugar and grip testing.
A free trigger point chair massage is also available.
Fowler said there is no registration or entrance fee required.
Anyone in attendance will be entered into a drawing for door prizes that will be awarded before the event ends.
Free refreshments will also be given.
Any questions can be directed to Senator Fowler’s office at 618-294-8951.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.