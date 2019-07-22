Flags lowered to half-staff to honor U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens

(KFVS) - President Donald Trump ordered American and state flags at half-staff to honor retired U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice John Paul Stevens.
He passed away on Wednesday, July 17.
Nominated by President Gerald R. Ford, Justice Stevens served on the Court from December 1975 until his retirement in June 2010.
He will lie in repose in the Great Hall of the Supreme Court on Monday, July 22, before his internment following a private funeral service at Arlington National Cemetery on Tuesday, July 23.
All individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies are encouraged to join in this tribute of lowering the flag.
