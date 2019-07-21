Sikeston, Mo. man injured after hitting dog on motorcycle

Sikeston, Mo. man injured after hitting dog on motorcycle
The Sikeston man was riding a motorcycle and hit a dog, lost control of the bike.
By James Long | July 21, 2019 at 6:16 PM CDT - Updated July 21 at 6:16 PM

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Sikeston man was taken to an area hospital after a crash in Scott County, Missouri on Sunday morning, July 21.

The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m.

The Sikeston man was riding a motorcycle and hit a dog, then lost control of the bike and ran off the right side of County Road 529 at County Road 530.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the 44-year-old man received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to a Cape Girardeau hospital.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.