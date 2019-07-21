Play equipment very hot under the summer sun

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Heartland has seen some hot days that summer has brought with it this July. The four-state area has seen lower to middle 90 degree temperatures.
While it may be hot outside, it is even hotter on certain surfaces, including playground equipment that your children are playing on.
Fortunately, most people stayed off the play equipment in the Cape Girardeau area as it was measuring very high temperatures.
Summer Truett took her son to the park to play in some water to cool off. She said she decided not to have her son play on the playground after feeling how hot it was.
"We were going to check it out. It's been very hot so we weren't able to get on them," Truett said. "He'll burn himself. It's too hot to get onto anything."
She said in hot times like this, it's important to stay cool as much as you can indoors and outdoors.
"I bought a second air conditioner a couple weeks back just to prepare and this is our first day out in about a week. That's because it was 80 this morning and it's a lot more than that now," Truett chuckled.
Some of the equipment we measured on Sunday was a slide that measured 151 degrees Fahrenheit, a baby swing that measured 124 degrees Fahrenheit and a spring loaded rocking gopher that measure 126 degrees Fahrenheit.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.