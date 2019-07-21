Neil Armstrong’s nephew speaks about growing up with his uncle

"It's really kind of neat to get messages from old classmates," Trude said. "Last Wednesday morning, I happened to get an email from a friend that I haven't seen since probably our 25th or 35th high school reunion. He just happened to email me, hoping that email would get to me. He said, 'I remember sitting in the dugout that Saturday afternoon and a member of the local newspaper came by and took a picture of all of us sitting in the dugout.' He went on to say, the magnitude of what it meant to him today,' to remember back to that time in history, which now is in everybody's history books. Back then it was just happening. So the fact that it is one of the monumental times in the history of the world, is really kind of cool."