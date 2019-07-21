Man arrested after firing a gun following a fight in Graves County, Ky.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is arrested after officers responded to a shots fired call in Graves County, Ky. on Saturday, July 20.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, Rayford Morefield, 57, had gotten into a verbal and physical altercation with a neighbor. After the fight, Morefield went back to his home and retrieved a gun. Morefield came back and shot a truck.
Several people tackled Morefield and wrestled the gun from him. They allow Morefield to get up and he went back to his home, then left the area.
Officers arrived on scene and searched the area. Morefield returned and he was arrested and taken to the Graves County Jail.
Morefield was charged with five counts of First-Degree Wanton Endangerment and First-Degree Criminal Mischief.
