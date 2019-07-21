First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

One last steamy day today before cooler and less humid air begins to blow in from the north tomorrow. Highs today may be a touch lower than on Saturday as we get more clouds and possibly a thunderstorm or two…but humidity levels may actually be higher as we sometimes get moisture pooling ahead of approaching cold fronts. In any event, heat warnings and advisories are in effect for one more time today for the entire region…as heat indices will top out in the 100 to 110 range. As we go through the day there will be a small but increasing chance of thunderstorms as well, and any storms that do develop this afternoon could produce strong wind gusts and very heavy rainfall due to slow movement and high moisture levels.