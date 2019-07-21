First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

One last steamy day today before cooler and less humid air begins to blow in from the north tomorrow. Highs today may be a touch lower than on Saturday as we get more clouds and possibly a thunderstorm or two…but humidity levels may actually be higher as we sometimes get moisture pooling ahead of approaching cold fronts. In any event, heat warnings and advisories are in effect for one more time today for the entire region…as heat indices will top out in the 100 to 110 range. As we go through the day there will be a small but increasing chance of thunderstorms as well, and any storms that do develop this afternoon could produce strong wind gusts and very heavy rainfall due to slow movement and high moisture levels.
A significant pattern shift develops over the next couple days as a strong upper ridge develops over the 4-corners and a weak upper trough digs into the northeastern U.S. This change will drive a cold front through our area on Monday…with a good chance of some showers and thunderstorms….followed by cooler and gradually less humid northern breezes. Much lower dew points will keep it dry and comfortable from about Monday night thru Thursday or Friday. There will be a gradual warming trend later in the week, but humidity levels will stay lower until about next weekend, when we’ll be back closer to normal summer conditions.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.