First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

The big weather story is the impending pattern shift that will bring significantly cooler and less humid weather to our area. A jet stream-level high pressure area will be building over the western states as a trough digs into the northeast. In addition, a disturbance diving into the Ohio Valley later tonight into tomorrow will drive a cold front through our area from NW to SE. Ahead of the front, tonight will still be muggy with a good chance of a few showers and thunderstorms developing. As the front itself moves thru on Monday, another round or two of showers and thunderstorms looks even more likely. SPC has most of the area in a level one or ‘marginal’ risk of severe storms for tonight into tomorrow ahead of the front. Highs on Monday will be quite a bit cooler, but this will be partly because of cloud cover and precipitation. However, by afternoon the north winds should be dropping dew points from the 70s into the 60s…and Monday evening will be very pleasant.