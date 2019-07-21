First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

The big weather story is the impending pattern shift that will bring significantly cooler and less humid weather to our area. A jet stream-level high pressure area will be building over the western states as a trough digs into the northeast. In addition, a disturbance diving into the Ohio Valley later tonight into tomorrow will drive a cold front through our area from NW to SE. Ahead of the front, tonight will still be muggy with a good chance of a few showers and thunderstorms developing. As the front itself moves thru on Monday, another round or two of showers and thunderstorms looks even more likely. SPC has most of the area in a level one or ‘marginal’ risk of severe storms for tonight into tomorrow ahead of the front. Highs on Monday will be quite a bit cooler, but this will be partly because of cloud cover and precipitation. However, by afternoon the north winds should be dropping dew points from the 70s into the 60s…and Monday evening will be very pleasant.
The western ridge/eastern trough pattern will max out early in the week…so our most pleasant weather will be Tuesday and Wednesday, with warm sunny afternoons and clear and unusually cool nights. By Thursday and Friday it will gradually begin to warm up again….though thankfully dew points/humidity will be slower to rebound…so it will stay pretty pleasant and dry for the entire week. By the weekend, however, southerly winds will bring us back to ‘normal’ for summer…with lows near 70 and highs near 90. Longer-range models indicate another weak frontal boundary bringing a few showers or storms again early the following week….and this will probably represent the next chance of rain after tomorrow.
