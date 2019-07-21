East Cape Girardeau residents returning home, assessing damages

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. (KFVS) - It’s been weeks of flooding over Route 146 going into East Cape Girardeau, Illinois. Now that the seep-water has dropped and a path has dried up, many people are able to come back home to see what kind of damage has been left behind.
"People are starting to come in. We're not having to park our cars on the other side of the water. We can actually drive through and get to the house," Steven Wigley said. "Grocery shopping has been pretty hard for most of us. We had to boat stuff in, boat it out or just drag a bucket or something like that to pull whatever you have and wade through the water. It's really nice not to have to do that anymore."
It has been a drastic change for the community as a lot of the people left for high ground. Now that the flooding has receded, we witnessed people mowing their yards, kids playing in their neighborhood and sweeping off their driveways.
It's also a time where people can start assessing their damages.
"We've got a house down here where the foundation has slipped, got sinkholes, and you name it," Wigley said. "A lot of times the water was covering a lot of that stuff so you couldn't get to see a lot of the damage that actually happened."
Wigley thanks the Illinois National Guard and all the community members that helped fight this flood. He also said he can see a light at the end of the tunnel now but they have a long way to go to get back to some normalcy.
