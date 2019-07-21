Bike Polo tournament brings people nationwide to Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Bicycle and polo enthusiasts gathered together at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau, Missouri this weekend for the DeCapetur Shuffle tournament.
"It's kind of like bike hockey" Parker Bond said. "That's the best way I can describe it to people. We play on a hard surface. It's like a street hockey ball and street hockey nets."
When Bond first moved to Cape Girardeau, he realized there was a small crowd of people interested in play bike polo.
"They got some bikes and started playing in a parking lot," Bond said. "As they started getting more and more into it, get more club members playing and we were looking for a better place to play. They let us play here in Arena Park which was pretty cool."
Bond said this sport is a way he can get out and exercise as well.
"I ride bikes and commute and things like that but this is by far the most important activity that I do weekly," Bond explained. "It's a great way to wind down and have some fun."
Minglewood and Ebb and Flow sponsored the tournament.
For more information on the bike polo club, visit their Facebook page here.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.