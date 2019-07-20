Stepson of KKK leader sentenced to 59 years for his death

FARMINGTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The stepson of a Missouri Ku Klux Klan leader has been sentenced in his death.
According to the St. Francois County Circuit Court, on July 19, Paul E. Jinkerson, Jr. was sentenced to a total of 59 in prison for the shooting death of his stepfather, Frank Ancona, Jr.
Jinkerson was sentenced to 15 years on First-Degree Involuntary Manslaugher, 30 years on Armed Criminal Action, seven years on Class E Felony Tampering with Evidence and seven years on Count IV Class E Felony Abandonment of a Corpse for a total of 59 years to be served consecutively.
Jinkerson and his mother, Malissa Ancona, were charged with the Feb. 9, 2017 shooting death of Frank Ancona, Jr. at his home.
Malissa Ancona had previously entered a guilty plea in April for her involvement in the death and received life in prison.
Frank Ancona, Jr. was an imperial wizard of the Traditionalist American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan.
