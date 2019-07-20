1 person flown to Memphis hospital after vehicle hits semi on I-55 in Pemiscot County, Mo.

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One person received serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash involving a semi truck on I-55 in Pemiscot County, Mo. on Saturday, July 20.
According to the Hayti Fire Department, at 12:06 p.m. a driver was traveling southbound on I-55 near the 19 mile marker when their vehicle left the roadway crossed the median into the northbound lane, hitting a semi truck head on.
Hayti firefighters responded quickly and got the car’s driver removed from the vehicle. The driver flown to a trauma center in Memphis, Tennessee listed in serious condition.
There is no word on if the driver of the semi was injured. Both drivers are not from the area and are from out of state.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office, Hayti Police Department, Medic One, Survival Flight, an area Nurse who stopped to help, Ace Wrecker and Sullivan Wrecker all assisted.
The road was reopened as of 2 p.m.
