One person injured in Carbondale shooting, police investigate

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - One person is injured and several shots were reported fired on S. University Avenue in Carbondale, Ill.
According to police, a shots fired call came in around 3:40 a.m. on July 20. There were reportedly several shooter involved.
One person was shot multiple times and was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.