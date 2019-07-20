One person injured in Carbondale shooting, police investigate

By Kyle Hinton | July 20, 2019 at 11:53 AM CDT - Updated July 20 at 11:53 AM

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - One person is injured and several shots were reported fired on S. University Avenue in Carbondale, Ill.

According to police, a shots fired call came in around 3:40 a.m. on July 20. There were reportedly several shooter involved.

One person was shot multiple times and was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).

The investigation is ongoing.

