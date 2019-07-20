Man arrested in connection to 2017 missing Wayne Co. woman case

WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Wayne County, Missouri sheriff said a man was arrested in connection to a missing woman’s case stemming from 2017.
Craig A. Wood of Williamsville, Missouri was arrested on Friday, July 19 for murder in the first degree and assault first degree attempt serious physical injury in connection to the Rebecca Alsup case.
That is according to Sheriff Dean Finch. Both charges are class A felonies.
Finch said the double amputee was reported missing on February 27, 2017. It’s not clear if a body has been found.
Wood is being held at the Wayne County Jail with no bond.
He is scheduled to go before a judge for a bond hearing on Monday, July 22.
The case is still being investigated.
If anyone has any more information about the case, they are asked to call the sheriff’s tip line at 1-833-865-5558.
