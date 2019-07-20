Man arrested in connection to 2017 missing Wayne Co. woman’s case

WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Wayne County, Missouri sheriff said a man was arrested in connection to a missing woman’s case stemming from 2017.
Craig Alan Wood of Williamsville, Missouri was arrested on Friday, July 19 for first degree murder and first degree assault -attempt serious physical injury - in connection to the Rebecca Alsup case. That is according to Sheriff Dean Finch.
Finch said the double amputee was reported missing on February 27, 2017. It’s not clear if a body has been found.
Wood is being held at the Wayne County Jail with no bond.
He is scheduled to go before a judge for a bond hearing on Monday, July 22. Both charges are class A felonies.
The case is still being investigated.
If anyone has any more information about the case, they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 573-224-3219 or the tip line at 1-833-865-5558.
