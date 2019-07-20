Man arrested in connection to 2017 missing Wayne Co. woman’s case

Missing persons case now a homicide investigation in Wayne Co. Mo.
By James Long | July 19, 2019 at 9:14 PM CDT - Updated July 19 at 10:12 PM

WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Wayne County, Missouri sheriff said a man was arrested in connection to a missing woman’s case stemming from 2017.

Craig Alan Wood of Williamsville, Missouri was arrested on Friday, July 19 for first degree murder and first degree assault -attempt serious physical injury - in connection to the Rebecca Alsup case. That is according to Sheriff Dean Finch.

Finch said the double amputee was reported missing on February 27, 2017. It’s not clear if a body has been found.

Wood is being held at the Wayne County Jail with no bond.

He is scheduled to go before a judge for a bond hearing on Monday, July 22. Both charges are class A felonies.

The case is still being investigated.

If anyone has any more information about the case, they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 573-224-3219 or the tip line at 1-833-865-5558.

According to Sheriff Dean Finch, Rebecca 'Becky' Alsup was reported missing on Feb. 27, 2017.
According to Sheriff Dean Finch, Rebecca 'Becky' Alsup was reported missing on Feb. 27, 2017.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.