First Alert Saturday Outlook

Our heat/humidity wave is set to continue this weekend….though there are some changes on the not-too-distant horizon. Today is looking much like yesterday but probably a few degrees warmer as we continue to dry out. Afternoon highs about 92 to 96, combined with dew points in the upper 70s....will result in heat index numbers near 110 or so. Otherwise it will be mainly sunny again…with a light southwest wind. Tonight will remain clear and warm once again. On Sunday the upper ridge may start to weaken just enough to allow for some isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms…a few of which may produce damaging downburst winds. Otherwise it will be pretty similar, temperature/humidity-wise.
Significant pattern shift still on tap for early next week as the upper ridge retrogrades westward over the intermountain west. They will heat up and start dealing with wildfires…whereas along and east of the Mississippi River we’ll have light northwest flow aloft for a few days. This will result in cooler and noticeably less humid conditions with dew points dropping to near 60s or so for a few days. With a cold front slowly moving through Sunday night and Monday we’ll likely have some active weather…a few strong storms look possible during this period. Then the rest of next week will be dry with a gradual warming trend through the second half of the week as the upper level winds weaken and we eventually get back to more normal.
