First Alert Saturday Outlook

Significant pattern shift still on tap for early next week as the upper ridge retrogrades westward over the intermountain west. They will heat up and start dealing with wildfires…whereas along and east of the Mississippi River we’ll have light northwest flow aloft for a few days. This will result in cooler and noticeably less humid conditions with dew points dropping to near 60s or so for a few days. With a cold front slowly moving through Sunday night and Monday we’ll likely have some active weather…a few strong storms look possible during this period. Then the rest of next week will be dry with a gradual warming trend through the second half of the week as the upper level winds weaken and we eventually get back to more normal.