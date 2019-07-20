First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

One more hot and very humid day on tap for tomorrow before some serious relief arrives thanks to an unusual pattern developing for the upcoming week. Not much change tonight or early Sunday, but by afternoon enough weakness in our upper ridge for a slight chance of afternoon or evening thunderstorms. Otherwise one more day of heat/humidity with highs in the low 90s and dew points in the mid to upper 70s. Humidity occasionally will spike in advance of a summer cold front so heat index numbers could actually be a bit higher tomorrow. But by late Sunday night into Monday cooler and gradually less humid air will sweeping in…along with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms ahead of and along the cold front.