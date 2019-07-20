First Alert Action Day issued due to excessive heat

(KFVS) - Heat/Humidity wave continues in the Heartland.
An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for the Heartland through Saturday. Highs will be in the low to middle 90s with heat index values nearing 110. Otherwise, it will be mainly sunny with a light southwest wind. Clear and warm tonight.
Sunday will also be hot and humid. There is a chance of isolated thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon, which could produce damaging winds.
We could see cooler temperatures and less humidity next week as a cold front is expected to move through Sunday night into Monday.
