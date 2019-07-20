2 arrested on drug charges after overdose reported

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Two arrests have been made after an overdose was reported earlier this week.
According to Paducah, Kentucky police the opioid overdose happened on Tuesday, July 16.
Detectives performed a search of the residence on Friday, July 19 in the 300 block of Iroquois Drive.
A traffic stop was made after Justin Stills was seen leaving the residence.
Stills was arrested after detectives recovered 1.6 pounds of marijuana, $618, THC Vape cartridges, edible marijuana gummies, Xanax pills, Oxycodone pills that appeared to be counterfeit, and assorted items of drug paraphernalia from his vehicle.
Kestin McClane was also arrested after the search warrant at the residence on Iroquois Drive was executed. =McClane was charged with trafficking in marijuana and tampering with physical evidence after he attempted to leave the residence carrying a backpack containing approximately .25 pounds of marijuana and $842.
Stills and McClane were booked in the McCracken County Jail.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.