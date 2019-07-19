Woman sentenced to 40 years in prison for Carbondale murder

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the murder of a woman in Carbondale in August 2016.
Tiesha D. Anderson, 25, of Collinsville, Ill., was sentenced after pleading guilty to first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death.
According to State’s Attorney Michael Carr, at her plea on Friday, July 19, she admitted that she, together and with others and being legally accountable for the actions of each other, without lawful justification, caused the death of Stief.
The evidence showed that Stief was hit on the head with a hammer, strangled with a belt and suffocated with a pillow before she died at an apartment on South Marion in Carbondale. After she died, her body was placed in a large trash can and wheeled from the apartment to a location on East Main St. where it was set on fire to prevent the discovery of her murder.
Anderson was sentenced to 35 years for first-degree murder, followed by a three-year term of mandatory supervised release; and a consecutive term of five years for concealment of a homicidal death, followed by a one-year period of mandatory supervised release.
According to the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office, she must serve 100 percent of the 35 years and at least 50 percent, or 2.5 years, of the consecutive five-year sentence for concealment of a homicidal death.
On August 30, 2016, Carbondale police were called to the scene of a fire in a wooded area in the 900 block of East Main Street after firefighters found the burned remains of a human being.
The remains were later identified as Robin L. Stief, 39, of Salem, Ill., who had been reporting as missing.
The investigation led to the arrests of Tiesha Anderson, Lauren Stinde and Robert J. Dennis. All have remained in custody since the arrests.
Stinde previously agreed to cooperate, pleaded guilty to the charge of first-degree murder and awaits sentencing.
Dennis pleaded not guilty and awaits jury trial.
The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the Carbondale Police Department and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services. State’s Attorney Michael C. Carr is responsible for the prosecution of this case.
