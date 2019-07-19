What you need to know July 19

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, July 19.
Today is a First Alert Action Day due to extreme heat.
A very warm and humid start with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.
Lisa Michaels says unfortunately, we do not have as much cloud cover as we did yesterday morning. This means that once the sun rises it will warm us up very quickly.
Today should feel even hotter than yesterday! Heat index values by the afternoon will range between 105 degrees and 110 degrees Fahrenheit with some southern areas reaching close to 115 degrees possible.
Mostly sunny skies stick with us over the next few days with high temperatures in the mid 90s.
Our next chance of rain & storms will be Sunday into Monday as a cold front will move through.
This will bring below average temperatures and more comfortable dew points back.
- Southbound US 45 traffic is restricted to one lane at the 20.5 mile marker north of Mayfield, Kentucky.
- This month a company is helping officials in Carter County, Missouri scan and digitize important documents.
- Authorities are looking for a fugitive last spotted Lyon County after a pursuit from Marshall County, Kentucky.
- Koch Foods is recalling 743,000 pounds of fully cooked boneless chicken breast strips.
A dog named Scooby-Doo took a spill off a bridge this week.
A would-be car thief in Florida was thwarted by his own inability to drive a stick shift.
