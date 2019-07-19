US 45 restricted in Graves Co. due to chicken offal spill

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Southbound US 45 traffic is restricted to one lane at the 20.5 mile marker north of Mayfield in Graves County, Kentucky.
This is near the intersection with KY 1276/Key Bottom Road. It’s due to chicken offal that was spilled along the roadway during a crash earlier in the day on Thursday, July 18.
All southbound traffic is moved to the left-hand or passing lane at this site until an environmental cleanup crew can remove the spilled chicken offal from the pavement.
Drivers should use caution in this area.
The lane restriction is likely to remain up during the day on Friday and possibly into the weekend.
