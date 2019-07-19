Southern Ill. man found guilty on gun, battery charges

Southern Ill. man found guilty on gun, battery charges
Devin D. Brooks, 27, of Marion, Illinois was found guilty after a two day jury trial (Source: Jackson County SA)
By James Long | July 19, 2019 at 3:26 PM CDT - Updated July 19 at 3:26 PM

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A jury has found a southern Illinois man guilty on charges in connection to an incident at a convenience store in January 2019.

Devin D. Brooks, 27, of Marion, Illinois was found guilty on Friday, July 19 after a two day jury trial in Jackson County on unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, defacing a firearm, aggravated battery and obstructing a police officer charges.

On January 11, Carbondale police were dispatched to a store on East Walnut to a report of a person who pulled a gun on someone in front of the business.

A man was seen running from the scene and it was later learned he had hit a customer.

Police ordered the man to stop running and eventually gave up and was taken into custody.

Officers found a Ruger 9mm pistol with the serial number removed near the path Brooks had taken. A 9 mm live cartridge was also found in the area where the gun was first pulled out. Brooks is a convicted felon.

Brooks remains in custody of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office pending sentencing.

A sentencing date has not yet been set. His bond has been revoked.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.