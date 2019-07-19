Southern Ill. man found guilty on gun, battery charges

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A jury has found a southern Illinois man guilty on charges in connection to an incident at a convenience store in January 2019.
Devin D. Brooks, 27, of Marion, Illinois was found guilty on Friday, July 19 after a two day jury trial in Jackson County on unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, defacing a firearm, aggravated battery and obstructing a police officer charges.
On January 11, Carbondale police were dispatched to a store on East Walnut to a report of a person who pulled a gun on someone in front of the business.
A man was seen running from the scene and it was later learned he had hit a customer.
Police ordered the man to stop running and eventually gave up and was taken into custody.
Officers found a Ruger 9mm pistol with the serial number removed near the path Brooks had taken. A 9 mm live cartridge was also found in the area where the gun was first pulled out. Brooks is a convicted felon.
Brooks remains in custody of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office pending sentencing.
A sentencing date has not yet been set. His bond has been revoked.
