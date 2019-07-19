Reds look to end 3-game slide against Cardinals

The Cardinals are 18-18 against NL Central Division teams. The St. Louis pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.05. Dakota Hudson leads the team with a 3.57 earned run average. The Cardinals won the last meeting 7-4. Hudson notched his ninth victory and Tommy Edman went 1-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for St. Louis. Robert Stephenson registered his second loss for Cincinnati.