Pritzker signs more than 2 dozen Illinois bills into law

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed more than two-dozen bills into law in Friday, July 19, 2019 on a range of issues.
One bill, effective immediately, increases the penalties for crashes with injuries, where the driver was texting and driving. Another creates a “SNAP Restaurant Meals Program” for the elderly, people with disabilities, or people experiencing homelessness.
Pritzker also approved more education and awareness for Parkinson’s Disease.
