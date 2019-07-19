Medical marijuana town hall to be held in Caruthersville

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A town hall meeting will be held in Caruthersville, Missouri to discuss medical marijuana.
The meeting will be held at the Caruthersville Armory on Tuesday, July 23 at 6 p.m.
According to the Caruthersville Police Department, medical personnel will explain the rules/regulations, medical benefits and risks of medical marijuana at the meeting.
The town hall is open to the public.
Missouri became the 31st state to legalize medical marijuana following the Nov. 2018 midterm elections.
