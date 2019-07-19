Manhunt for fugitive in western Ky.

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Authorities are looking for a fugitive last spotted Lyon County after a pursuit from Marshall County, Kentucky.
Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force notified the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office they were pursuing a car with two people.
It was called off when law enforcement lost sight of the car. The Chevrolet Cruze was located later spotted off of KY 810 South by deputies and other law enforcement.
A perimeter was set up and a passenger in the car was arrested off of KY 1271.
However, the main fugitive, James Dowell, ran away. He may still be in the Lyon County area.
The sheriff’s office warns not to approach the man - and if you spot him call 911.
He has served time for drugs, theft and burglary and other crimes.
Kentucky State Police says they are assisting the sheriff’s office in the investigation.
