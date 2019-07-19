Man facing robbery charge turns himself into police in Ky.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man turned himself in to police on Thursday, July 18 around 7:18 p.m.
According to officials with the Mayfield Police Department, they served an active arrest warrant on 22-year-old Marcus Grayson of Paducah that day.
Contact was made with Grayson at a restaurant, where he turned himself over to the police without incident.
Police said Grayson was placed under arrest on the warrant for the charges of violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO and robbery second-degree.
Grayson was transported to the Graves County Jail, and lodged.
