743K pounds of Schwan’s chicken bites recalled due to misbranding

(KFVS) - Koch Foods is recalling 743,000 pounds of fully cooked boneless chicken breast strips due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.
According to the USDA, the product contains soy, milk, and eggs which are not printed on the product label.
The frozen, fully cooked breaded boneless chicken bites were labeled as fully cooked chicken strips and were produced on May 31.
The 40-oz. plastic bags containing fully cooked breaded boneless chicken bites that were labeled “SCHWAN’S FULLY COOKED Crispy Chicken Breast Strips” with lot code YN91518412L1.
The bags may be separate, or in cardboard box cases labeled “BONELESS CHICKEN BITES” with a time stamp of 20:55 to 21:50.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-20795” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
