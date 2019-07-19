The heat continues but not quite as hot

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Evening Heartland. The heat continues and because of the high heat index values a First Alert Action Day remains in effect through tomorrow. With that said, the dew point temperatures are averaged a few degrees lower today and this kept the Heat Index lower in most areas than we saw the previous couple of days. The evening will remain very warm and muggy. Lows by morning will be in the middle 70s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and very hot. Highs will reach the lower to middle 90s with heat index values ranging between 105 and 110 in most areas. There will be a very slim chance of a pop-up shower tomorrow, mainly in our southeastern counties.
We are still tracking a cold front that will bring a chance of rain followed by much cooler temperatures next week.
