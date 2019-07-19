First Alert Friday Outlook

Heat will be noticeably worse/steamier today as we’re starting the day with mainly clear skies. Highs today through the weekend look to be in the mid 90’s, at least officially, but with dew point temps running about 75 to 80 the ‘heat index’ will be very high…as high as 110 to 120 in a few areas. There will be a southwest breeze…which helps a little bit at times. Heat Warnings are in effect for most of the region. Nights won’t offer much help either as high humidity levels combined with a light southerly breeze will keep lows in the 70s to near 80.
Still looking at a significant pattern shift by the end of the weekend and into early next week as the upper ridge builds and retrogrades westward. This will put our region in light northerly flow aloft for a few days, bringing a bit of relief from the heat and especially the humidity. Dew points look to fall into the 60s and even 50s north by early next week. As the front comes through Sunday night into Monday morning (trending a bit slower this morning) it is likely to touch off some active weather and a threat of some strong thunderstorms….but the majority of next week is looking dry.
