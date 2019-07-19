First Alert Friday Outlook

Still looking at a significant pattern shift by the end of the weekend and into early next week as the upper ridge builds and retrogrades westward. This will put our region in light northerly flow aloft for a few days, bringing a bit of relief from the heat and especially the humidity. Dew points look to fall into the 60s and even 50s north by early next week. As the front comes through Sunday night into Monday morning (trending a bit slower this morning) it is likely to touch off some active weather and a threat of some strong thunderstorms….but the majority of next week is looking dry.