FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY TODAY DUE TO HEAT

A very warm and humid start with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Unfortunately, we do not have as much cloud cover as we did yesterday morning. This means that once the sun rises it will warm us up very quickly. Today should feel even hotter than yesterday! Heat index values by the afternoon will range between 105F and 110F with some southern areas reaching close to 115F possible. Mostly sunny skies stick with us over the next few days with high temperatures in the mid 90s.