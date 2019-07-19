Find your nearest cooling center during the extreme heat

(KFVS) - As extreme heat moves across the Heartland officials are urging residents to keep cool.
The Marshall County Emergency Management Agency in Kentucky reminded residents to use placed that are open to the public to beat the heat.
Workers with the United Way released a list of cooling sites for areas across Missouri, Illinois and Kansas.
They said remember to call the site before visiting to make sure they’re open.
Workers said the sites will be activated if an Excessive Heat Advisory or Warning is issued by the National Weather Service.
