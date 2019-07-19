Cape Girardeau coding camp held for kids, teens

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Kids and teens are learning to use technology for good.
On Friday, July 19, they showed off projects at CODEFI’s Youth Coding Camp in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Their goal at this camp was to develop an app and other tech to solve a healthcare-related problem.
“You know you do see a huge of skill-sets with the kids. Some kids have never touched code before so for them just kind of mastering the basics of what code is and how to think systematically is what they are going to take away from camp this week,” said Stacy Dohognelane, CODEFI, Community Director. "Some other kids who have a little more knowledge and little more experience with this skill-set they are able to take their ideas and scale them a little more than the kids who came in without any fundamental knowledge.”
Another camp for teens is taking place on Saturday.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.