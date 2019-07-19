Can you save a kid from a hot car in your state?

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As the temperatures continue to rise don’t forget about your loved ones in the back seat.
When temps are this high within just minutes cars can be nearly 20 degrees hotter than it is outside.
So what do you do if you’re out and about and see an animal or child in a car?
Sgt. Joey Hann with the Cape Girardeau Police Department says Missourians are protected under the Good Samaritan Law, meaning they won’t be charged if they take reasonable actioin to save a life.
But, he said your best bet is to call 911 and let them handle it because breaking into a car can be dangerous.
“Someone can get injured, they can injure them self by breaking into a vehicle. They can injure the child or the animal. Also, animals if the window is shattered sometimes it can scare them and send them into traffic," said Sgt. Hann.
In Illinois it is illegal to break into a car even if there is a child or animal in it. A bill has been introduced to change that but it hasn’t passed yet.
In Kentucky you can save a child from a hot car but not a pet.
However, in each state the laws are pretty tricky so your best bet is to call 911 and let the professionals handle it.
Sgt. Hann said calls of a pet or child in a car is a top priority, meaning they will respond immediately.
