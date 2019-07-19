Bikers hit by car in Kentucky, sheriff says other bikers chased down driver

By Jill Lyman | July 19, 2019 at 1:26 PM CDT - Updated July 19 at 3:03 PM

Union Co., Ky. (WFIE) - A teenage driver has been cited after two motorcycle riders were hit by car in Sturgis.

The sheriff says it happened on Highway 109.

He says a 16-year-old driver hit the bikers, then tried to get away.

He tells us other bikers chased her down, and she was back on the scene when authorities arrived.

The Kentucky Bike Rally is going on now in the area.

The sheriff tells us the two bikers are from McLean County and were flown to the hospital in “pretty bad shape.”

The teenager was cited for not having a license, and the sheriff says she will be charged for leaving the scene.

Bikers hit by car in Sturgis (Source: Union Co. Sheriff)
