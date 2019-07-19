2 arrested in ROK Bottoms Bar burglary in Massac Co., Ky.

UNIONVILLY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two men were arrested after a burglary at ROK Bottoms Bar in Unionville, Kentucky.
According to Massac County officials on July 15 they received a report of a burglary at the bar.
Through surveillance footage, officials found that two people entered the bar after it closed and took an undisclosed amount of cash.
Deputies identified the individuals as 22-year-old Micah Skidmore of Brookport and 20-year-old Evan Martin.
Skidmore was arrested and charged with burglary, theft and criminal damage to property.
Martin was arrested by the Paducah Police Department on unrelated charged and is in the McCracken County Jail.
Further charges are expected.
