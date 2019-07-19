2 arrested, more than 7 pounds of cannabis seized in Du Quoin, Ill.

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - On Wednesday, July 17 two men were arrested after an investigation by police in Du Quoin Illinois and Pinckneyville and Perry County Sheriff’s Department officials.
The investigation resulted in the seizure of around 3496 grams, or 7.75 pounds, of cannabis.
Officials said they arrested Manuel D. Cass of Carbondale, Illinois and Jeverik D. Nelson of Madison, Mississippi.
Both men are facing charges of unlawful possession of cannabis, more than 2000 grams but less than 5000 grams, a class 2 felony.
Cass and Nelson were incarcerated at the Perry County Jail pending further court proceedings.
