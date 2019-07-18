10 year old raises hundreds of dollars for homeless shelter

Jackson, Mo. (KFVS) - A Fruitland, Missouri 10 year old with a big goal used his even bigger heart to inspire and help others.
“I just like helping people," said Jacob Abernathy.
Jacob Abernathy started to get curious about people who are homeless and talked to his mom about it.
“I don’t know nearly what it’s like to struggle from what some people have. But we know what it’s like to live paycheck to paycheck," said Amy Proctor, Jacob’s mom.
So he decided to start a lemonade stand and raise money for the People’s Shelter, a homeless shelter in Cape Girardeau.
“I thought we were gonna make like $10 or $15 off a lemonade stand,” said Jacob Abernathy.
But his mom said things didn’t go as planned when a property owner asked him to close his lemonade stand near a busy street and move it to his house, tucked in the back of a neighborhood.
“I was sad and I was mad,” said Jacob Abernathy.
So as the saying goes, they made lemonade out of lemons and started an online lemonade stand.
“And online we figured maybe, maybe we’d make 100 dollars,” said Proctor.
Then things took off quickly.
“When we both went to bed, we had 360 dollars," said Jacob Abernathy.
Less than 24 hours after posting the fundraiser, they’ve raised more than $500.
You can donate to Jacob’s lemonade stand for the People’s Shelter here.
“It just warms my heart. I’m so glad people are this nice,” said Jacob Abernathy.
It’s a sweet way to end what could have been a sour experience.
