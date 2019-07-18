What you need to know July 18

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, July 18.
Light isolated rain is left over this morning from last night’s storm complex.
Lisa Michaels says clouds will clear out heading into the mid-morning and early afternoon hours.
Today is a First Alert Action Day that lasts through Saturday due to high actual temperatures and high humidity levels causing heat index values to range from 105 degrees to 110 degrees Fahrenheit with isolated areas higher than this.
Many days of these uncomfortable conditions will be dangerous. Staying outside too long or even in hot cars can lead to heat related illnesses.
Lisa reminds viewers to stay hydrated, wear light colored clothing, breathable clothing (materials such as cotton), and do not leave pets, children, or elderly in cars.
Our next chance of rain/storms will be late Sunday through Monday as a cold front will move in.
This will drop the dew points and temperatures back below average next week.
- Five kids who were reported missing have been found.
- Teachers at Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau, Missouri took part in a three day Project Based Learning program.
- A veteran who waiting out the flood in East Cape Girardeau, Illinois is passing the time by giving away sweet treats.
- A deputy with the McCreary County Sheriff’s Office who was shot in the line of duty is in critical condition.
More brides are opting for an “unplugged” wedding.
Deputies offered a man a cheeseburger to end a standoff.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.