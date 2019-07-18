Truck crashes into lingerie shop in Farmington, Mo.

FARMINGTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A truck crashed into a business in Farmington, Mo. on Thursday afternoon, July 18.
It happened at Dr. John’s Lingerie and Novelty Boutique at 4325 Showplace Drive.
According to police the crash happened around 3 p.m. Security footage shows after the crash the truck backed up and drove off.
Police say they did find the driver about a mile away from the scene. The driver did go to the hospital for reasons unrelated to the crash.
The is expected to be charged with leaving the scene of the crash.
