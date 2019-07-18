Templeton recognized with Weststar Alumni Award

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - Jai Templeton, former Tennessee commissioner of agriculture, received the 2019 Jimmy Daniel Make-A-Difference WestStar Leadership Alumni Award during the organization’s annual graduation ceremony and reception June 25 in Jackson.
Templeton is a member of the WestStar class of 1999.
WestStar is the University of Tennessee at Martin’s regional leadership program that is supported by corporate sponsors and individual donors. The WestStar mission is to identify, encourage and equip community-minded people who want to become more involved, who want to help West Tennessee become a better place, and who are willing to accept assertive and dynamic leadership roles.
The award is named for the late Jimmy Daniel, a 1990 WestStar graduate, founding program trustee member and a field representative during the Gov. Don Sundquist administration. Award recipients must be WestStar graduates who have had positive impacts in their city or county during the past five years and possess strong records of leadership in West Tennessee.
Templeton served the state of Tennessee as deputy commissioner of agriculture before assuming the title of commissioner. Prior to joining the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, he served as the mayor of McNairy County.
For more information on the WestStar Leadership Program, contact Virginia Grimes, program coordinator, at 731-881-7298 or vgrimes@utm.edu.
