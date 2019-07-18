Stay hydrated in the summer heat

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s going to get even hotter over the next few days and it’s important that you listen to your body and stay hydrated.
A doctor at Southeast Health said the most important thing to remember is that you have to drink plenty of water before you go outside and not just while you’re in the sun.
Dr. Jared Ebert said if you’re being very active outside you may need more than just water.
Also, if you are sweating excessively you need to drink a sports drink that has electrolytes and salt.
What some of the symptoms of dehydration? Some of the early symptoms are just a general feeling of being too hot.
“Certainly if you start to feel too hot, if you feel light headed if you start to feel weak, dizzy. Some of the later signs can be if you stop sweating if you start having chills its definitely time to get inside,” said Dr. Ebert.
He said you should try to avoid drinks like soda and alcohol because they do not help with hydration. He also said it’s important to take breaks from the sun and heat and spend a few minutes inside.
