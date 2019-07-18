Sneak peak at items available at property auction at Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs announced the annual live unclaimed property auction at the Illinois State Fair.
Two auction preview events will be held in Springfield and Chicago.
On Monday, July 29 at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield the auction preview will begin at 10:30 a.m. and run until 3 p.m.
On Monday, August 5 in Chicago at the James R. Thompson Center the auction preview will begin at 10:30 a.m. and run until 2 p.m.
Frerichs said you can expect to see the following items:
- An 1854 Indian Princess three-dollar gold coin
- A 1984 Chicago Cubs baseball signed by Ryne Sandberg
- An 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition Ticket
- Rare coins
- Jewelry
- An 1899 large size five-dollar silver certificate
- Four uncirculated Carson City Morgan dollars
- A 100-ounce .999 silver bar
- An 18K necklace with small sapphires with a matching 18K bracelet
These items along with others have a combined value of more than $150,000. A link to view all auction items will be posted at www.illinoistreasurer.gov under Resource Center.
They will be auctioned live on August 17 on the Lincoln state at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield.
The auction will begin at 11 a.m.
For more information about the live auction, call 217-557-8567.
