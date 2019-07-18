Mobile office a complete loss, State Fire Marshall investigating in Williamson County, Ill.

Mobile office a complete loss, State Fire Marshall investigating in Williamson County, Ill.
The fire also damaged the siding of a nearby garage. (Source: Williamson County Fire Protection District)
By Jasmine Adams | July 18, 2019 at 5:27 AM CDT - Updated July 18 at 5:37 AM

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A structure fire in Williamson County, Illinois had crews out at 3:40 a.m. on July 18.

According to fire officials with the Williamson County Fire Protection District Station 5, a mobile office was burned and is considered a total loss.

This was on Route 37.

Officials said no one was inside at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Call#183 Structure Fire with exposure Rt 37 Jim’s mobile office

Posted by Williamson County Fire Protection District station 5 on Thursday, July 18, 2019

The fire also damaged the siding of a nearby garage.

The State Fire Marshall has been called to investigate.

The fire is out as of 5:25 a.m. and crews are cleaning up the site.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.