Mobile office a complete loss, State Fire Marshall investigating in Williamson County, Ill.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A structure fire in Williamson County, Illinois had crews out at 3:40 a.m. on July 18.
According to fire officials with the Williamson County Fire Protection District Station 5, a mobile office was burned and is considered a total loss.
This was on Route 37.
Officials said no one was inside at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
The fire also damaged the siding of a nearby garage.
The State Fire Marshall has been called to investigate.
The fire is out as of 5:25 a.m. and crews are cleaning up the site.
