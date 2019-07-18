Mo. Lt. Governor’s Office given “fair” rating in audit

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway has released an audit of the Lieutenant Governor’s Office covering the time period of Jan. 9, 2017 to June 1, 2018.
In the report, Galloway’s office gave the Lt. Gov.'s Office a “fair" rating.
According to the findings of the audit, there are concerns with travel reimbursements, documentation of a calendar of events attended, payroll and personnel procedures and vehicle use/purchases.
The main complaint in the report states there was a “lack of adequate documentation and support for purchases and/or management decisions.”
A “fair” rating from the State Auditor’s Office means the entity being audited needs to improve operations in several areas, immediate attention needs to be taken for one or more findings and possible several prior recommendations have not been implemented.
Summary of the Lieutenant Governor’s Office Audit:
- The Lt. Gov. was reimbursed for attending entertainment events that did not appear necessary to office operations or a reasonable use of state funds.
- A complete, accessible calendar of the Lieutenant Governor’s activities was not retained.
- Documentation justifying the purchase of two vehicles at the approximate cost of $33,000 was not prepared, the need for the vehicles was questionable due to infrequent use and usage logs for the vehicles were not complete.
- Payments to one intern totaling $2,330 for 233 work hours were not supported by time sheets. Employee time sheets were not always reviewed by a supervisor.
- The Lieutenant Governor’s office did not perform criminal background screenings on employees or potential employees.
- Written job descriptions for the positions of director of tourism and marketing, director of veterans and senior affairs, and intern were not prepared.
- Several items were purchased through employee reimbursements instead of the normal purchasing process or use of state issued purchasing cards.
- Records and procedures to account for Lt. Gov’s Office property were not adequate.
The time period the audit covers one-and-a-half years when now Gov. Mike Parson held the Office of Lt. Gov.
In a letter, Gov. Mike Parson’s Office responded and addressed each of the items of concern in the audit.
The end of the letter stated that “many of the Auditor’s findings were the direct result of a new office that was itself evolving into new and expanded rolls.”
The current Missouri Lt. Gov. also responded to the audit.
Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe said his offices will take the report into consideration going forward.
To read the responses and the full audit click here.
