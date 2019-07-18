Governor Bevin orders flags to half-staff in honor of 2 Kentucky servicemen

Navy Seaman 1st Class Millard Burk Jr., 19, of Pikeville, died during the attack on Pearl Harbor. On Dec. 7, 1941, he was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to quickly capsize. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Burk.